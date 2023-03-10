Headlines: Education legislation ultimatum, psychedelic drugs bill & IndigiPop X

House Speaker issues ultimatum on education bills in Senate. (Tulsa World)

Legislation hopes to remove insurance roadblock for biomarker cancer testing. (KOSU)

House approves pro-gun bill to extend self-defense on property. (NewsOK)

Bill offering paid maternity leave for state workers stirs debate. (Tulsa World)

State House advances legislation to study psychedelic drugs. (NewsOK)

Faith coalition calls on State Superintendent to respect separation of church and state. (NewsOK)

Senator Mullin tangles with union leader. (NewsOK)

Report shows Oklahoma elections are secure. (Tulsa World)

Tribes express frustration over intervention by Attorney General Drummond. (Tulsa World)

Court grants AG’s request to dismiss McGirt case. (NewsOK)

State initial jobless claims drop 26%. (Tulsa World)

Some Oklahoma businesses could be recession proof. (Journal Record)

Williams Crossing pedestrian bridge designer promises a great view. (Tulsa World)

Upcoming Tulsa forum will share plans for an animal shelter. (Tulsa World)

Oklahoma Jewish Film Festival returns later this month. (Tulsa World)

Tulsa singer advances on “The Voice”. (Tulsa World)

Tulsa-based band gets chance to sing National Anthem at NASCAR race. (Tulsa World)

The Oklahoma Warriors hockey team desperately seeks more fans. (Journal Record)

IndigiPop X brings Native American focus in pop culture to OKC. (NewsOK)

“Reservation Dogs” actor makes appearance at IndigiCon X in OKC. (Tulsa World)