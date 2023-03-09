Headlines: Marijuana justice reform, Catholic charter school & Tom Hanks in Tulsa

State leaders look at marijuana criminal laws. (Tulsa World)

State Senate passes bill making it harder to get initiative petition on the ballot. (Tulsa World)

Authorities make arrest in white supremacist investigation. (NewsOK)

Governor, House Speaker fill vacancies on Virtual Charter School Board. (Tulsa World)

Tulsa Public School Board considers three names for vacant seat. (Tulsa World)

TPS administrator leaves to take job in Oregon. (Tulsa World)

A train derails in Verdigris, just northeast of Tulsa. (NewsOK)

Employers see no end to staffing challenges this year. (Journal Record)

OSU researcher wants to use infrasound to improve tornado warnings. (KOSU)

OU research could result in better needle placement for patients. (NewsOK)

Tulsa considers options for a changes to the Historic Cyrus Avery Bridge. (Tulsa World)

Tulsa art exhibit celebrates queer culture in Oklahoma. (KOSU)

Tom Hanks’ book tour includes stop in Oklahoma. (Tulsa World)