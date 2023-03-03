Headlines: Voter purge, Daylight Savings Time & “Outsiders” the musical

Election officials purge 86,000 Oklahoma voter registrations. (KOSU)

Oklahoma could join 22 other states in legalizing recreational marijuana. (KOSU)

Ahead of vote on SQ820, law enforcement eyes crime on marijuana farms. (NewsOK)

State House passes massive tax cuts. (Tulsa World)

Cockfighting opponents work to stop bill reducing penalties for the crime. (Journal Record)

Stitt approves revised incentive package. (Tulsa World)

Governor’s Cabinet secretary leaves position to take job at OSU. (Tulsa World)

Absent State School Board member gets replaced. (NewsOK)

Tulsa School Board plans to discuss issue of vacant seat. (Tulsa World)

Newly-named Teacher of the Year returns to school and offer tuition waivers. (Tulsa World)

Senator Lankford renews run to lock in Daylight Savings Time. (Tulsa World)

Norman begins debris removal. (NewsOK)

Hobby Lobby shooting suspect dies after police chase. (NewsOK)

Tulsa Police Department seeks public input. (Tulsa World)

OKC Mexican Consulate could start taking appointments as soon as May. (Oklahoma Watch)

Artificial Intelligence is already replacing workers. (Journal Record)

First-time jobless claims decline. (Tulsa World)

New poll asks OKC residents if they would approve a new NBA arena. (NewsOK)

Assessment finds Tulsa needs $2.5B in new housing. (Tulsa World)

Cherokee Nation seeks art proposals. (Tulsa World)

21-year-old Broken Arrow resident is appearing on “American Idol”. (Tulsa World)

Musical based on “Outsiders” is opening in California. (Tulsa World)