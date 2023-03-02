Headlines: SQ early voting, prayer in schools & Lindy Waters joins Thunder

Early voting begins today to legalize recreational cannabis in Oklahoma. (Oklahoma Watch)

How recreational marijuana passage could impact businesses. (KOSU)

Poll shows Oklahomans split on legalized sports betting. (NewsOK)

Growing number of groups oppose State Superintendent Ryan Walters. (Journal Record)

Multiple fronts open on faith in classrooms. (NewsOK)

Senate school voucher bills hit dead end in favor of tax credits. (NewsOK)

House panel passes bill to lower age for carrying guns. (Tulsa World)

Bill creates more education opportunities for inmates. (NewsOK)

Bills targeting transgender care and lewd acts advance. (Tulsa World)

Ban on transgender health care could impact Native two-spirit community. (KOSU)

Tulsa approves inclusive resolution, but omits LGBTQ language. (Tulsa World)

Governor signs executive order on transparency. (Tulsa World)

Attorney General Drummond turns focus on winter storm fuel costs. (NewsOK)

A Tulsa Public School educator wins Oklahoma’s Teacher of the Year. (Tulsa World)

Animal groups use National Pig Day to call for better treatment of sows. (NewsOK)

Inflation leads to new business. (Journal Record)

Upcoming conference focuses on female veteran health. (Tulsa World)

Bartlesville’s Price Tower gets new owner. (Tulsa World)

Thunder signs Oklahoma guard Lindy Waters III. (NewsOK)