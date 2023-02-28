Headlines: Special enrollment for SoonerCare, new tick disease for cows, push renewed for Tulsa Race Massacre reparations

Local headlines for Tuesday, February 28, 2023

Republican House leaders call for the State Department of Education to hire a federal programs director. (News 9)

Oklahomans who are losing SoonerCare coverage have an opportunity to sign up for private insurance. (StateImpact Oklahoma)

The push for reparations for the survivors of the Tulsa Race Massacre in Congress has been renewed. (The Black Wall Street Times)

Oklahoma State University announces $325 million plan to upgrade athletic facilities (KOSU)

A disease carried by a new invasive species of tick is moving west in the U.S. and killing cattle. (Harvest Public Media)

Oklahoma meteorologist Liz Leitman becomes the first woman to issue a thunderstorm watch. (KOSU)