Headlines: Severe weather in Oklahoma, lead in school drinking water & lawmakers aim to reign in Gov. Stitt's power
Local headlines for Monday, February 27, 2023
Severe weather hits Oklahoma on Sunday night, leaving thousands without power. (The Oklahoman)
Oklahoma has a failing grade in lead policies in Oklahoma school drinking water. (KOSU)
Gov. Kevin Stitt responds to legislation limiting his power. (YouTube)
Former right-wing Brazilian leader meets with Governor Stitt. (KWGS)
Attorney General rolls back predecessor's opinion on religious charter schools. (Education Week)
OG&E profits jump 18%. (The Oklahoman)