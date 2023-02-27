Headlines: Severe weather in Oklahoma, lead in school drinking water & lawmakers aim to reign in Gov. Stitt's power

Local headlines for Monday, February 27, 2023

Severe weather hits Oklahoma on Sunday night, leaving thousands without power. (The Oklahoman)

Oklahoma has a failing grade in lead policies in Oklahoma school drinking water. (KOSU)

Gov. Kevin Stitt responds to legislation limiting his power. (YouTube)

Former right-wing Brazilian leader meets with Governor Stitt. (KWGS)

Attorney General rolls back predecessor's opinion on religious charter schools. (Education Week)

OG&E profits jump 18%. (The Oklahoman)