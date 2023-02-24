Headlines: Walters disparaged higher ed, Bolsonaro visits Stitt & Castiglione speaks about SEC

Superintendent Walters questions about sending Oklahoma students to colleges. (Tulsa World)

Superintendent Walters makes last-minute edits to academic standards. (Tulsa World)

Former right-wing Brazilian leader meets with Governor Stitt. (Tulsa World)

Attorney General reverses opinion on religious charter schools. (Tulsa World)

Ukrainian refugees in Tulsa plan event to mark war’s anniversary. (Tulsa World)

60 more COVID-19 fatalities bring Oklahoma’s Provisional Death Count to 17,887. (NewsOK)

A look at how Oklahoma mismanaged COVID-19 education funding. (KOSU)

OG&E profits jump 18% after a year of rate hikes. (NewsOK)

More Oklahomans can afford million dollar homes. (Journal Record)

State jobless claims jump 30%. (Tulsa World)

Oklahoma workers are owed more than $2.2B in overtime pay. (Journal Record)

Bald eagles lay first eggs of the season. (Tulsa World)

Oklahoma City breaks ground on a new coliseum at the OKC Fairgrounds. (NewsOK)

OU Athletic Director makes first comments on Sooners move to SEC. (Tulsa World)