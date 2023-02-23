Headlines: Education measures advance, death penalty moratorium & Cherokee enrollment record

State House passes education measures. (Tulsa World)

Tulsa Public Schools slams education funding disparity. (Tulsa World)

State Senate committee advances teacher pay raise bill. (Tulsa World)

Drag ban and cockfighting bills make for lively House Committee. (Tulsa World)

Bill hopes to make it easier to report cases of maternal mortality. (KOSU).

Lawmakers advance bills on elections and government transparency. (Oklahoma Watch)

New poll shows a majority of Oklahomans support pause on death penalty. (NewsOK)

Prayer vigil for Turkey/Syria quake draws many faiths. (NewsOK)

High court clears restaurant of liability in deadly bet. (Journal Record)

Cleveland County Sheriff seeks staff funding after two female deaths. (Oklahoma Watch)

Tulsa puts breaks on resolution welcoming LGBTQ. (Tulsa World)

Mayor Bynum seeks funding for Gilcrease Museum and an animal shelter. (Tulsa World)

TPS Board fails to reach a quorum. (Tulsa World)

Researchers say the Arkansas River will have less water the end of the 21st century. (KOSU)

Study looks at how to avoid making memory errors. (KOSU)

Tulsa’s Greenwood District is seeking national monument status. (Journal Record)

Cherokee Tribe enrolls its 450,000th citizen. (Tulsa World)