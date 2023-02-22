Headlines: Ryan Walters oversight, COVID-19 vaccinations & winter allergy season

Committee passes bills on oversight of Ryan Walters and Sex Ed in grade schools. (Tulsa World)

Senate committee passes bills to restrict some books to students. (Tulsa World)

Cockfighting advocates spend more than $70K to lawmakers. (NewsOK)

New legislation gives income tax break for CareerTech grads staying in state. (NewsOK)

Bill requires officials to disclose marijuana business interests. (Tulsa World)

Hunting and fishing license fees could be increasing. (KOSU)

Health officials continue push to increase COVID-19 vaccinations. (NewsOK)

Several Bed Bath & Beyond stores in Oklahoma to close. (NewsOK)

A look at some home improvements to better increase return on investment. (Journal Record)

Leaders say vigilance is the key to fight antisemitism. (NewsOK)

Sand Springs tattoo artist works to end racism. (Tulsa World)

Black sculptor works to memorialize history. (NewsOK)

Norman man plans to auction his vintage Nintendo memorabilia. (NewsOK)

Bricktown Ballpark gets ready to celebrate 25 years. (Journal Record)

Mesonets face threats of unstable funding. (KOSU)

Allergies as prominent in winter as spring. (Tulsa World)