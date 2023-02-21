© 2021 KOSU
Headlines: Bill blocks Walters’ rules, Brecheen opposes Ukraine support & Tourism’s new campaign

Published February 21, 2023 at 8:05 AM CST
Local headlines for Tuesday, February 21, 2023

Republican lawmaker wants to block new rules from the State Superintendent. (Tulsa World)

State Senate passes legislation to target child care deserts. (Tulsa World)

Freshman Oklahoma Congressman favors reducing support for Ukraine. (Tulsa World)

Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits are ending next month. (KOSU)

Oklahoma City considers $55M in MAPS4 funds for housing. (NewsOK)

OKC residents can offer feedback on $154M in MAPS4 money for parks. (NewsOK)

Tax Increment Financing sought for Bricktown District. (NewsOK)

Tulsa City Councilor calls for resolution on diversity and inclusion. (Tulsa World)

Celebrating Black History in Oklahoma. (NewsOK)

The state Tourism Department is launching a $1.2M marketing campaign. (Tulsa World)

