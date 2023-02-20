Headlines: State budget increase, Stitt opposes recreational marijuana & Thunder All-Star

Legislature gets an extra two billion dollars to spend in the coming budget. (AP)

State leaders want to solve workforce development problem. (NewsOK)

Republican lawmakers want to limit Governor Stitt’s power. (Tulsa World)

Governor Stitt holds the first of what will be weekly press availabilities. (NewsOK)

Stitt urges OU and OSU grow to 40,000 students each in seven years. (Tulsa World)

Stitt wants to reimagine CareerTech. (Tulsa World)

Trump protestor wants to depose Mayor Bynum. (Tulsa World)

Suggested merit pay for teachers gets mixed reviews. (NewsOK)

Two Tulsa charter schools faces changes. (Tulsa World)

Authorities plan to test active shooter drill app in Weatherford. (NewsOK)

Blessed Stanley Rother Shrine officials expect it to bring multitudes to OKC. (Journal Record)

Shai Gilgeous Alexander makes his all-star debut. (NewsOK)