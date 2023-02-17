Headlines: Walters removes teacher photos, AG on recreational marijuana & Thunder All-Star

State Superintendent Ryan Walters removes Hall of Fame teachers’ photos. (NewsOK)

Legislation advances for carbon monoxide warnings on boats. (KOSU)

State House looks to give public schools a $500M funding increase. (KOSU)

An end to SNAP benefits could increase grocery prices for some Oklahomans. (KOSU)

Corrections leaders warn of trauma from fast paced executions. (Oklahoma Watch)

AG takes over the drug trafficking prosecution of a former adviser to Gov. Stitt. (Tulsa World)

Drummond says he’s voting against recreational marijuana. (NewsOK)

State Supreme Court rules on oil field worker case. (Journal Record)

60 more COVID-19 fatalities bring Oklahoma’s Provisional Death Count to 17,827. (NewsOK)

Prayer vigil and fundraiser focuses on Turkey-Syria earthquake. (NewsOK)

OKC “food desert” market fights to keep customers during inflation. (NewsOK)

OU researcher finds infrastructure investments boost rural economies. (KOSU)

State jobless claims increase slightly. (Tulsa World)

Tribal painting serves to unite partnership. (Journal Record)

Route 66 event returns to Expo Square in June. (Tulsa World)

Tulsa reopens McCullough Park with splash pad, BMX track and more. (Tulsa World)

“Tulsa King” season two won’t film in Oklahoma. (Tulsa World)

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander heads to the All-Star Game this weekend. (NewsOK)