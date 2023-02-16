Headlines: Transgender healthcare ban, Walters’ obscenity rules & Butch Rhine Court

State Senate approves ban on health care for transgender young people. (KOSU)

House bill provides pay raise for statewide officials. (Tulsa World)

Superintendent Ryan Walters approves new rules on obscenity. (Tulsa World)

Department of Tourism searches for vendor to replace Swadley’s. (NewsOK)

Veterans’ board threatens to fire director over missed meetings. (Tulsa World)

Fatal drunk driving lawsuit against bar head to state Supreme Court. (NewsOK)

Broken Arrow voters approve PSO franchise agreement. (Tulsa World)

Voters pick Democrat and Republican to face off in OK County Clerk race. (NewsOK)

Cherokee Nation battles addiction with “judgment free zone”. (KOSU)

Tulsa commission approves tiny home village for homeless. (Tulsa World)

OKC’s first major MAPS4 land purchase takes place this week. (NewsOK)

Northeast Oklahoma school honors custodian with name on basketball coach. (Tulsa World)