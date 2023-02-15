Headlines: Election results, teacher pay raises & cold weather coming

Central Oklahoma voters make their voices heard in yesterday’s elections. (KOSU)

Tulsa area voters approve six school bonds, but one failed. (Tulsa World)

Senate panel approves bill to give across-the-board pay raises for teachers. (KOSU)

Lawmakers push for bills to lessen governor’s control over school board. (Tulsa World)

Lawmakers consider measure to increase syphilis screening in pregnant patients. (KOSU)

Legislation could require state to force insurance coverage of “biomarker” testing. (NewsOK)

The head of the State Senate calls for resignation of Veterans’ Affairs director. (Tulsa World)

Board hears arguments over a Catholic charter school. (Tulsa World)

State mental health agency considers ARPA funds for OKC facility. (NewsOK)

Cherokee Nation plans center to help opioid patients. (KOSU)

Three lenders skip COVID-19 relief help. (NewsOK)

GMO labeling celebrates one year on grocery store shelves. (KOSU)

Another round of cold weather could put wind chills in the teens. (Tulsa World)