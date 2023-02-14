© 2021 KOSU
Headlines: Black History Day, sports betting bill & Super Bowl grass

Published February 14, 2023 at 7:06 AM CST
Local headlines for Tuesday, February 14, 2023

Lawmakers host Black History Day at the State Capitol. (KOSU)

Senate committee passes bill to reduce penalties for cockfighting. (NewsOK)

Legislation advances forcing all teaching materials online. (Tulsa World)

State lawmakers advance bills adding exception for abortions. (KOSU)

Sports betting bill passes out of committee. (Tulsa World)

Attorney General seeks to drop case to chip away at McGirt. (NewsOK)

300,000 Oklahomans are losing Medicaid insurance. (Tulsa World)

Hemp growers are frustrated over a lack of CBD guidelines. (KOSU)

Study shows Oklahomans with health insurance face barriers to mental health care. (KOSU)

Tulsa school board restarts vacancy search. (Tulsa World)

Oklahomans are voting today in local elections. (NewsOK)

OKC considers Bricktown curfew for minors. (NewsOK)

Hundreds gather for prayer vigil at Stanley Rother shrine. (NewsOK)

OSU defends use of Tahoma 31 grass in Super Bowl. (Tulsa World)

