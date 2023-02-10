Headlines: Abortion exceptions bill, recreational marijuana & OU to the SEC

Senate committee approves exceptions to abortions. (Tulsa World)

State House Speaker says school vouchers remain unpopular. (NewsOK)

New legislation would mandate paid maternity leave for Oklahoma teachers. (KOSU)

AG Drummond leaves future of Veterans’ Commission to the state legislature. (Tulsa World)

Attorney General Gentner Drummond is making changes in the state agency. (Journal Record)

Tulsa-area residents are talking about loved ones in Turkey/Syria earthquake. (Tulsa World)

Oklahomans wanting to vote on recreational marijuana must register by today. (NewsOK)

Data show flu and COVID-19 rates are down. (Tulsa World)

Broken Arrow plans to vote on extension of contract with PSO. (Tulsa World)

First-time jobless claims dip slightly. (Tulsa World)

U.S. Secretary of Labor take a tour of Tulsa’s Greenwood District. (Tulsa World)

Cherokee Film Office celebrates Sundance appearance. (Tulsa World)

Upcoming Monopoly game boards will feature Tulsa. (Tulsa World)

Ideas for Valentine’s Day in central Oklahoma. (NewsOK)

Sooners reach deal to leave Big12 for the SEC next year. (NewsOK)