Headlines: Transgender bill advances, recreational marijuana & Yuengling Lager in Oklahoma

State Senate panel approves ban on transgender care. (Tulsa World)

Governor Stitt calls transgender advocate protests at Capitol "no big deal". (NewsOK)

Bill to give more authority to the Tourism Commission advances. (NewsOK)

Committee passes bill allowing students to wear tribal regalia at graduation. (NewsOK)

Governor revives task force on rape kits. (Tulsa World)

State delegation dismissive of Biden’s State of the Union Address. (Tulsa World)

Early voting in OKC elections begins today. (Journal Record)

School bond issues go before voters. (KOSU)

Poll workers get deferred prosecution. (Tulsa World)

A look at State Question 820 going before voters on March 7. (Tulsa World)

Forum features debate on recreational marijuana. (Tulsa World)

Oklahoma County Jail Trust member abruptly resigns. (NewsOK)

Improve Our Tulsa extension could see vote. (Tulsa World)

Tax revenue growth slows in January. (Tulsa World)

Oklahoma City prepares for a drop in tax revenue. (Journal Record)

OKC approves speed bumps in NE district. (NewsOK)

Creek Turnpike goes cashless. (Tulsa World)

OSU professor researches why people resist change. (KOSU)

OKC Mayor David Holt joins in discussion on antisemitism. (NewsOK)

Oldest brewery in America plans expansion to Oklahoma. (NewsOK)