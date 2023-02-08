Headlines: Gender surgery legislation, marijuana gun law ruling & Valentines’ Day ideas

Senators take up gender surgery bill today. (NewsOK)

Bill advances to reduce Veterans’ Commission members from governor. (Tulsa World)

Lawmakers pass bill to make changes to the initiative petition process. (Tulsa World)

Post-Roe Oklahoma legislators look at more support for mothers and families. (NewsOK)

Governor fails to recognized tribal influence on Oklahoma. (KOSU)

AG takes over felony case against state representative and wife. (AP)

Oklahoma City settles civil cases involving former officer. (NewsOK)

Oklahoma judge rules against federal gun law involving marijuana. (AP)

Early voting begins tomorrow on NE Oklahoma school district issues. (Tulsa World)

Rural counties face a childcare gap. (KOSU)

Cherokee Nation breaks ground on new career center. (Tulsa World)

Oklahoma-based Hobby Lobby launches ads promoting Jesus. (KOSU)

Tulsa’s Catholic diocese celebrates 50 years. (Tulsa World)

Oklahoma is seeing a slight improvement in drought. (KOSU)

TCC picked for national initiative to focus on post-graduation success. (Tulsa World)

Jenks outlet mall construction delayed by pandemic resumes. (Tulsa World)

New OKC bar caters to humans and dogs. (NewsOK)

Ideas to celebrate Valentines’ Day. (Tulsa World)