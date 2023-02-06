Headlines: State of the State, lesser prairie chicken & Parkinson ballet classes

Governor Stitt to push for tax cuts in State of the State Address. (Tulsa World)

Stitt says he has a “mandate” on vouchers. (NewsOK)

Lawmakers face a new session with a variety of priorities. (Tulsa World)

You can make your voice heard in the coming legislature. (NewsOK)

Compromise plays a role in legislature even with GOP super majority. (Tulsa World)

Legislation would require public vote on tax increment finance districts. (Journal Record)

Lawmaker files bill to create greater oversight of Tourism Department. (Tulsa World)

Activists are fighting to keep cockfighting penalties. (NewsOK)

State lawmakers spend $8M on Capitol security. (Tulsa World)

Congressman Cole holds key role in the U.S. House. (Tulsa World)

State AG threatens to sue feds over protection of prairie chicken. (NewsOK)

Veterans’ Affairs executive director calls board illegal. (Tulsa World)

State Superintendent says higher education diversity spending is concerning. (NewsOK)

Upcoming vote could create more diversity for OKC council. (NewsOK)

Lawsuit says Oklahoma County Jail inmate who died was ignored. (NewsOK)

Midwest City gun store owner faces accusations of illegal firearms disposal. (NewsOK)

Oklahoma Turnpike Authority seeks dismissal of lawsuit. (NewsOK)

Report shows value of higher education. (Journal Record)

Tulsa city council panel is reviewing EMSA’s performance. (Tulsa World)

Apartment construction is rising in Oklahoma City. (NewsOK)

ODOT plans safer layout at busy Tulsa intersection. (Tulsa World)

Tulsa Ballet offers Parkinson’s class. (Tulsa World)