Headlines: Ryan Walters hearing, Norman turnpike support & Pokes sweep Bedlam

Superintendent Walters faces questions on his budget. (Tulsa World)

Agency says state should focus on tax incentives rather than cuts. (NewsOK)

New state attorney general wants to create a better relationship with tribal governments. (KOSU)

Drummond dismisses charges against former cabinet member. (Tulsa World)

US Supreme Court could end protections for wetlands. (KOSU)

Governor meets with Jewish leaders after controversial comments. (NewsOK)

Freshman Senator Markwayne Mullin gets committee assignments. (NewsOK)

Contractor organizes campaign to support Norman turnpike expansion. (NewsOK)

A Mustang Public Schools teacher faces charges of sex crimes against a student. (NewsOK)

Icy conditions close Tulsa area schools for one more day. (Tulsa World)

OKC schools open back up despite winter precipitation. (NewsOK)

Tulsa city counselor moves forward with marijuana ordinance. (Tulsa World)

Mayor Bynum remains quiet on possible changes to city departments. (Tulsa World)

Oklahoma City Zoo picks consultant for world-class aquarium. (Journal Record)

Oklahoma State sweeps bedlam in win against the Sooners. (Tulsa World)