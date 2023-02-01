Headlines: More winter weather, COVID education funds & “Rez Ball” movie

More freezing precipitation coming. (NewsOK)

Oklahoma City and other metro schools go virtual. (NewsOK)

Northeast Oklahoma schools are keeping doors closed. (Tulsa World)

Education Dept. fires pro-LGBTQ attorney without citing cause. (NewsOK)

AG Drummond takes on case over misspent COVID education funds. (KOSU)

Governor Stitt joins others in opposition to Waters of the US rule. (KOSU)

Oklahoma lawmakers plan changes to the state’s initiative petition process. (Oklahoma Watch)

Critics say “shell bills” during the session provide for hidden legislation. (NewsOK)

Experts say natural gas prices should drop this fall. (Journal Record)

State gets $85M grant for I-44/US 75 interchange. (Tulsa World)

Oklahoma City approves funds for a new mental health hospital. (Journal Record)

“Outsiders” star comes to Oklahoma to debut album. (Tulsa World)

Sterlin Harjo works with LeBron James on tribal basketball film. (Tulsa World)