Headlines: Winter weather, school voucher bill & Black History Month events

State could see freezing weather this week. (NewsOK)

OKC’s Indigenous charter school could close. (NewsOK)

School voucher bills return to the state legislature. (Oklahoma Watch)

Critics of new State Superintendent say he’s still focused on campaign not policy. (NewsOK)

172,000 student debt relief applications on hold to await ruling. (Tulsa World)

Tulsa Public School board whittles District 2 applicants to five. (Tulsa World)

Union Schools move forward with bond issue. (Tulsa World)

Union’s State Teacher of the Year among five finalists for national spot. (Tulsa World)

Oklahomans with disabilities are finally getting help after years on standby. (NewsOK)

Tulsa District Attorney’s daughter found not guilty for attacking father. (Tulsa World)

State AG calls on Congress to allow for jamming cell phones in prisons. (NewsOK)

Newly appointed Veterans’ board plans to review director. (Tulsa World)

State wants a review of ruling on coal mining. (NewsOK)

Increase expected in census of homeless. (Tulsa World)

Tulsa task force on homeless plans talks with people on the ground. (Tulsa World)

Muscogee Chief focuses on partnership and presence during State of the Nation. (Tulsa World)

Contractors call for businesses to stop bidding on Tulsa streets. (Tulsa World)

More employers are turning to contract workers amid downturn. (Journal Record)

Tulsa Symphony partners with United Way in upcoming concert. (Tulsa World)

Children’s Medical Charities awards grants. (Tulsa World)

Midtown OKC looks to a possible revival. (NewsOK)

Pioneer Woman’s Mercantile is undergoing renovations. (Tulsa World)

Oklahoma concerts to look forward to in 2023. (NewsOK)

Events planned to celebrate Black History Month. (Tulsa World)