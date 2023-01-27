Headlines: Education budget request, sports betting & Oklahoma grass

Ryan Walters budget request includes no across-the-board teacher raises. (KOSU)

US Education Secretary praises Oklahoma career tech system. (NewsOK)

Recapping a decade of scandal at Epic Charter School. (KOSU)

Drummond calls for review of Richard Glossip’s case. (Tulsa World)

Oklahoma sheriffs defy DOJ rule on guns. (NewsOK)

Homeless advocates take part in census of people living on OKC streets. (NewsOK)

State and tribes need to work out details on sports betting. (KOSU)

Chickasaw Tribe invests in downtown Oklahoma City. (Journal Record)

An Oklahoma company wants to expand broadband access. (Journal Record)

State unemployment claims fall 23%. (Tulsa World)

Tulsa Chamber of Commerce welcomes new leader. (Tulsa World)

Tulsa philanthropist dies at the age of 87. (Tulsa World)

Actor talks Osage influence on “Killers of the Flower Moon”. (Tulsa World)

“Otto Frank” brings story of Anne Frank to OKC from NYC. (NewsOK)

Western Heritage Museum honors Lou Diamond Phillips, Bob Wills and more. (Tulsa World)

Reba McEntire opens multipurpose space in Atoka. (Tulsa World)

The NFL takes the field on Oklahoma-created grass. (KOSU)