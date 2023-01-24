Headlines: Winter weather, Swadley’s scandal latest & Turkey Mountain trails

State expecting snow today. (NewsOK)

Oklahoma City is experimenting with a new way to treat roads during wintry weather. (KOSU)

AG Gentner Drummond is taking the lead in the Swadley’s investigation. (Tulsa World)

Legislation could remove straight party voting from the ballot. (KOSU)

Feds say Turnpike Authority can’t build extension through Lake Thunderbird. (NewsOK)

Tulsa School Board considers replacement for District Two representative. (Tulsa World)

St. John’s in Broken Arrow opens new ICU. (Tulsa World)

Francis Tuttle program gives prisoners a second chance. (Journal Record)

Turkey Mountain plans more difficult hikes and bike rides on new paths. (Tulsa World)