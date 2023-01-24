© 2021 KOSU
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
kosudaily_1400x1400.jpg
The KOSU Daily

Headlines: Winter weather, Swadley’s scandal latest & Turkey Mountain trails

Published January 24, 2023 at 6:24 AM CST
Ways To Subscribe

Local headlines for Tuesday, January 24, 2023

State expecting snow today. (NewsOK)

Oklahoma City is experimenting with a new way to treat roads during wintry weather. (KOSU)

AG Gentner Drummond is taking the lead in the Swadley’s investigation. (Tulsa World)

Legislation could remove straight party voting from the ballot. (KOSU)

Feds say Turnpike Authority can’t build extension through Lake Thunderbird. (NewsOK)

Tulsa School Board considers replacement for District Two representative. (Tulsa World)

St. John’s in Broken Arrow opens new ICU. (Tulsa World)

Francis Tuttle program gives prisoners a second chance. (Journal Record)

Turkey Mountain plans more difficult hikes and bike rides on new paths. (Tulsa World)

Tags
The KOSU Daily Headlines
Related Content