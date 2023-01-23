Headlines: Upcoming legislative session, sports betting & snow is coming

Lawmakers prepare for the 2023 legislative session. (Tulsa World)

Governor Stitt shows support for sports betting in Oklahoma. (Tulsa World)

School voucher bills are making a comeback in the 2023 legislative session. (Tulsa World)

Bill to ban banks with rules against gun companies gains Stitt’s support. (NewsOK)

Legislation requires state to make reparations for 1921 Race Massacre. (Tulsa World)

Shakeup continues at the Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board. (NewsOK)

Reformers call for end to modern-day redlining. (NewsOK)

Governor says affordability important in broadband expansion. (NewsOK)

Closures and staff shortages are pushing nursing homes to the brink. (Tulsa World)

Scientists expect a rise in use of drones for farming. (NewsOK)

Tulsa moves forward with new animal shelter near the zoo. (Tulsa World)

Purcell horseshoeing school provides new career path for students. (NewsOK)

Snow expected on Tuesday. (Tulsa World)