Headlines: 2023 legislature bills, Kickapoo reservation & Oklahoma shows

Lawmakers file up to 2,500 pieces of legislation before deadline. (NewsOK)

Abortion bill at State Capitol not likely to move forward. (Tulsa World)

Education reform tops lawmakers’ lists in coming session. (KOSU)

Two Senate bill resurrect vouchers for private and home school. (NewsOK)

Legislation aims at increasing pay for teachers. (NewsOK)

Critics say “lewd acts” bill targets LGBTQ Oklahomans. (Tulsa World)

Lawmakers want more marijuana tracking options. (NewsOK)

Governor promises $1B for rural broadband access. (Tulsa World)

59 more COVID-19 fatalities bring Oklahoma’s Provisional Death Count to 17,502. (NewsOK)

New warning for elderly as COVID and Flu cases wane. (Tulsa World)

Tulsa city counselor pushing marijuana policy owns grow farm. (Tulsa World)

The Appellate Court says the Kickapoo Reservation WAS disestablished. (Tulsa World)

Tulsa collaborative shows how state can fight the meth epidemic. (KOSU)

Weekly jobless claims decline in Oklahoma. (Tulsa World)

Oklahoma’s economic growth among the highest in the nation. (NewsOK)

Port of Inola wastewater project moves forward. (Tulsa World)

Country star Zach Bryan plans concert at the BOK Center (Tulsa World)

Tulsa ranks 19th for moviemakers. (Tulsa World)

Native filmmakers showcase their works at Sundance. (KOSU)

Oklahoma-made movies and TV shows to watch in 2023. (NewsOK)