Headlines: Execution delay request, poultry pollution lawsuit & Girl Scout cookies

The State’s new Attorney General wants to lengthen the time between executions. (Tulsa World)

GOP senator releases education plan for 2023 legislative session. (Tulsa World)

Religious charter school in limbo over lack of quorum. (Oklahoma Watch)

Stitt appoints first female head of Human Services. (Tulsa World)

Legislation requires fathers to pay child support before birth. (NewsOK)

Republicans, independents and Libertarians see growth in voter registrations. (Tulsa World)

Oklahoma Turnpike faces another lawsuit over Open Meetings Act violations. (KOSU)

State wins case in poultry pollution lawsuit. (Tulsa World)

The criminal case against a Native artist is moving forward. (KOSU)

Enid receives federal money for water infrastructure projects. (KOSU)

CEO for Williams points to roadblocks in natural gas hopes. (Tulsa World)

Global professional services company Accenture opens an office in OKC. (Journal Record)

Employers say they view social media to vet applicants. (Journal Record)

Virtual program helps people displaced United Methodists. (NewsOK)

Oklahoma Girl Scouts get ready to sell their cookies. (Tulsa World)