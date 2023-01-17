Headlines: Online voter registration, “Battle of Washita” and honoring Dr. King

Lawmaker pushes for end-of-year deadline for online voter registration. (Oklahoma Watch)

OKC sues oil company for stealing water and damaging protected lands (KOSU)

Experts say egg prices likely won’t drop any time soon. (Journal Record)

Tribal leaders push for change in “Battle of Washita” site. (NewsOK)

New tourism director says agency faced a “toxic environment”. (NewsOK)

Leader of state’s 988 line brings past mental health issues to the job. (NewsOK)

Oklahoma City golf courses are seeing an increase in players. (Journal Record)

Exhibit allows view of Greenwood upside down. (Tulsa World)

Thousands of Tulsans join in parade celebrating the life of Martin Luther King, Jr. (Tulsa World)