Headlines: Eizember execution, fluoride in drinking water & Thunder road win

State executes its first death row inmate for 2023. (KOSU)

59 more COVID-19 fatalities bring Oklahoma’s Provisional Death Count to 17,502. (NewsOK)

Tulsa doctor optimistic with virus decline. (Tulsa World)

Oklahoma is dealing with a teacher certification crisis. (KOSU)

State lawmaker wants to ban fluoride in drinking water. (KOSU)

Legislature fails to fund Ethics Commission for prosecutions. (NewsOK)

State stalls program to plug unsafe wells. (NewsOK)

State Treasurer hires predecessor for transition. (Tulsa World)

Oklahoma’s Congressional delegation gains influence amid GOP House majority. (NewsOK)

BIA proposes new rules to protect a massive collection of oil and gas rights. (KOSU)

Holocaust exhibit timely amid rise in antisemitism. (NewsOK)

Tulsa agrees to 12% pay raise for police officers. (Tulsa World)

First-time unemployment rates increase. (Tulsa World)

Agreement becomes official to create a lake in the Arkansas River. (Tulsa World)

Tulsa-based manufacturer plans expansion in Broken Arrow. (Tulsa World)

Comedy shows coming to Tulsa in 2023. (Tulsa World)

Thunder tops the 76ers in Philadelphia. (NewsOK)