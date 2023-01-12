Headlines: Walters wants licenses revoked, New AG gets to work & NOAA’s new leadership

New State Superintendent immediately calls for revoking license of two teachers. (Tulsa World)

Governor Stitt is reshaping two state boards. (KOSU)

Stitt’s office clarifies reason for changes at State Board of Education. (Tulsa World)

Critics express concerns over changes at State Board of Education. (NewsOK)

Veterans Board changes come under question. (Tulsa World)

New Oklahoma AG sets out an aggressive agenda. (Tulsa World)

Drummond calls for jail time and full restitution of Epic founders. (Tulsa World)

State Republican Chair seeks campaign finance reforms. (Tulsa World)

Bureau of Narcotics identifies about 2,000 illegal marijuana licenses. (Tulsa World)

OKC Chamber opposes guns in large public venues. (Journal Record)

Death row inmate Scott Eizember scheduled for execution today. (KOSU)

State allows clergy into execution chamber. (NewsOK)

Oklahoma County Jail faces increased scrutiny and lawsuits. (NewsOK)

Tulsa foundation gives $728K grant for state mental health. (Tulsa World)

Memorial service planned for OKC homeless. (NewsOK)

Housing prices climb as market cools. (Journal Record)

Tulsa leaders look to future. (Tulsa World)

Edmond plans new city hall after outgrowing its old one. (Journal Record)

Norman’s Severe Storms Laboratory is getting a new leader. (Tulsa World)