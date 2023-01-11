Headlines: State Education Board changes, Ukrainian soldiers training & Spring-like weather

Governor overhauls State Board of Education. (Tulsa World)

Stitt terminates four members of the Oklahoma Veterans’ Commission. (Tulsa World)

Swadley’s investigation committee pauses with new AG taking office. (Tulsa World)

New AG takes back Epic case for Oklahoma County DA. (NewsOK)

Anti-vaccine lawsuit against St. John Health System dismissed. (Tulsa World)

Lawsuit claims OKC company stole water and damaged refuge. (NewsOK)

Oklahoma’s Congressmen get new position in GOP-led House. (KOSU)

Agencies begin making case at the State Capitol for appropriations. (NewsOK)

New laws focus on water use for marijuana growers. (KOSU)

Death row inmate Eizember faces execution on Thursday. (NewsOK)

Damar Hamlin incident prompts athletic trainers in Oklahoma. (Journal Record)

Fort Still trains Ukrainian soldiers. (NewsOK)

Resignation leaves Tulsa School Board without a member. (Tulsa World)

Concerns rise over indoor hog and poultry production in Midwest. (KOSU)

Seven potential candidates for Tulsa mayor are mulling campaigns. (Tulsa World)

KOSU seeks your thoughts on water. (KOSU)

Researchers at TU license cancer-fighting technology. (Tulsa World)

Tulsa announces $25K grant for Route 66. (Tulsa World)

Temperatures look to remain above average for the coming weeks. (Tulsa World)