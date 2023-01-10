Headlines: Stitt’s second term, Walters targets Ed Department & MLK, Jr. celebrations

Governor Stitt begins his second term after taking his oath of office. (KOSU)

Stitt makes questionable claims during inauguration speech. (Journal Record)

State Superintendent Ryan Walters targets the Department of Education. (NewsOK)

Walters resigns from nonprofit promoting charter school growth. (NewsOK)

Tulsa County schools see extra money from the Department of Education. (Tulsa World)

Death row inmate and minister file lawsuit against the DOC. (Tulsa World)

Oklahoma Turnpike Authority lawsuit claims agency as “rubber stamp” body. (NewsOK)

State’s Medicaid agency faces lawsuit over privatized care. (Tulsa World)

ONEOK settles Medford fire lawsuit for $930M. (Tulsa World)

Legislation regulates how marijuana growers and processors utilize water in the state. (KOSU)

FCC creates a broadband map to show where Internet is spotty in rural areas. (KOSU)

A look at Martin Luther King, Jr. activities this weekend. (NewsOK)