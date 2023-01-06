Headlines: 2023 legislative session, Hern for Speaker & Oklahoman helped save Damar Hamlin

Lawmakers look ahead to the 2023 legislature. (Oklahoma Watch)

Bill bans transgender surgery for anyone under 26, (NewsOK)

State Representative pushes bill to repeal HB1775. (Tulsa World)

Legislation would allow lawmakers to return to teaching. (Tulsa World)

Tulsa Congressman Kevin Hern gets votes for U.S. House Speaker. (Tulsa World)

Oklahoma January Sixth protestor blames Trump for actions. (NewsOK)

Scholarship hopes to encourage high school students to become teachers. (KOSU)

First-time jobless claims drop 20%. (Tulsa World)

Glenpool plans new wastewater plant. (Tulsa World)

Stillwater dance hall undergoes renovations. (Tulsa World)

Oklahoma native credited for helping to save Damar Hamlin’s life. (NewsOK)