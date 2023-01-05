Headlines: Norman turnpike latest, OKC police raises & OKC comedy tour

Turnpike expansion opponents say chambers stand to profit from OTA plan. (Journal Record)

State officials are raising concerns about the EPA's new Waters of the US rule. (KOSU)

Oklahoma Christian faces lawsuit from former professor. (NewsOK)

Outgoing AG announces new opioid settlements. (Tulsa World)

Oklahoma City police announce 8% raise for officers. (NewsOK)

Five delayed OKC projects set to begin in 2023. (NewsOK)

OKC plans investment in Martin Luther King, Jr. neighborhood. (Journal Record)

Tulsa officials look at capital projects spending. (Tulsa World)

Norman cancer center plans to open in 2025. (NewsOK)

Tour featuring Chris Rock and Dave Chappell is coming to OKC. (NewsOK)