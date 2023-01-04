Headlines: Norman turnpike expansion, 2023 state politics & Thunder beats the Celtics

The Oklahoma Turnpike Authority moves forward with a controversial expansion. (NewsOK)

Congressman Tom Cole could be considered for U.S. House Speaker. (Indian Country Today)

Oklahoma’s freshman Congressman joins in opposing McCarthy for Speaker. (Tulsa World)

McCall and Treat retain leaderships at the State Capitol. (Tulsa World)

2023 legislature looks to focus on taxes, workforce and school vouchers. (Journal Record)

Political stories to watch in the coming year. (NewsOK)

State could use civil forfeiture in next fight over tribal sovereignty. (KOSU)

Oklahoma County taps COVID funds for mental health center. (NewsOK)

Catoosa Public Schools considers bond issue. (Tulsa World)

World War Two veteran turns 100 years old. (Tulsa World)

Survey shows a majority of people are looking for a new job. (Journal Record)

Goodwill prioritizes circular fashion and sustainability. (Journal Record)

A new year means a new outfit for the office. (Journal Record)

Bison could be key to resilience amid climate change. (KOSU)

Recent twister near Pryor shows tornadoes can happen any time of year. (Tulsa World)

New entertainment coming to Tulsa in 2023. (Tulsa World)

Thunder sets franchise scoring record in win against the Celtics. (NewsOK)