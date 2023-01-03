Headlines: COVID funding probe, Norman turnpike expansion & Pokes comeback win
Headlines for Tuesday, January 3, 2023
Oklahoma’s new attorney general wants probe of COVID funds. (NewsOK)
Local economists make predictions for 2023. (Tulsa World)
Voting suffers without local news outlets. (Oklahoma Watch)
Turnpike Authority wants to resume $5B Access Oklahoma program. (NewsOK)
Tulsa Police recruitment grows with $15K signing bonus. (Tulsa World)
StateImpact reflects on 2022. (KOSU)
OKC’s tourism industry generated $3.8B in 2021. (NewsOK)
Canoo sues former executive’s EV company over corporate espionage. (Journal Record)
ODOT plans public meeting on major Tulsa highway interchange. (Tulsa World)
Chickasaw-owned Bedre Chocolate wants to expand. (NewsOK)
Six restaurants to try in 2023. (NewsOK)
Deer hunting season could break new records. (NewsOK)
OSU pulls out a comeback win against West Virginia. (Tulsa World)