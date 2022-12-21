Headlines: Winter weather is coming, protecting water pipes & celebrating the New Year

Snowfall could impact holiday travel. (Tulsa World)

OKC homeless shelters are expanding overnight services. (NewsOK)

Tulsa homeless shelters gear up for cold snap. (Tulsa World)

Utility companies are preparing for cold weather. (KOSU)

Elected leaders keep pushing for more oil pipelines despite Kansas spill. (Journal Record)

$1.5B power project faces cancellation in SE OK after protests. (Oklahoma Watch)

Congress looks to finish spending bill for tribes post McGirt. (NewsOK)

Oklahoma County Commissioner questions pay raises for elected officials. (NewsOK)

Declines in agriculture research funding could impact industry amid climate crisis. (KOSU)

Forbes ranks Oklahoma 42nd in states to start a business. (NewsOK)

Skirvin’s new owners plan $15M renovation of historic OKC hotel. (Journal Record)

Iconic “Grapes of Wrath” Route 66 bridge is getting renovations. (NewsOK)

Alliance seeks donations for Christmas. (Tulsa World)

New Year’s Eve celebrations in northeast Oklahoma. (Tulsa World)