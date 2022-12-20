Headlines: Jail Trust leadership, Starbucks strike & Thunder beats the Trailblazers

Oklahoma County Jail Trust searches for new leader after chairman resigns. (NewsOK)

State lawmaker files bill to give pay raises in education. (KOSU)

New study examines racial disparities in Tulsa’s youth legal system. (Tulsa World)

DA drops charges against preacher arrested at Julius Jones vigil. (NewsOK)

Terrence Crutcher Foundation buys Tulsa’s North Pointe Shopping Center. (Tulsa World)

Unionized Starbucks workers in OKC call on Tulsa employees to join them. (KOSU)

Survey asks Norman residents about future economic plan and new arena. (Journal Record)

Cherokee Nation provides $500K for new water tower in Roland. (KOSU)

Oklahoma City gets report on Native inclusion in monuments. (NewsOK)

USDA provides renewable energy funds for rural businesses. (KOSU)

OKC’s third senior wellness center nears completion. (Journal Record)

Thunder pulls out a win against the visiting Trailblazers. (NewsOK)