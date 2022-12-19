Headlines: Housing crisis, young voter turnout & winter is coming

Section 8 voucher shortage leads to housing crisis. (NewsOK)

Evictions and low wages put about 70,000 Oklahoma kids on the streets. (Journal Record)

Tulsa mayor sees good start to $500M housing challenge. (Tulsa World)

Fewer than 25% of registered Oklahoma voters under 30 voted in the midterms. (Tulsa World)

Five Democrats and three Republicans running for OK County Clerk. (NewsOK)

Lawmakers are waiting to see how Oklahomans vote on recreational marijuana. (NewsOK)

School districts are providing Citizenship Tests for graduates under state law. (Tulsa World)

Afghan refugees adjust to new life in Oklahoma. (NewsOK)

Community raises questions after Westmoore student death. (NewsOK)

Oklahoma unemployment holds steady. (NewsOK)

Oklahoma County selects interim CEO for jail. (NewsOK)

Oklahoma hospitals are getting $52M to bolster Medicaid services. (Journal Record)

Tulsa Police liaison proposed for more city offices. (Tulsa World)

Oklahoma City exhibit showcases works of Van Gogh. (Tulsa World)

Road trips for Christmas Lights. (NewsOK)

New Voices of Oklahoma book brings stories of historical figures. (Tulsa World)

Subfreezing temperatures are coming to Oklahoma this week. (NewsOK)

Cold weather coming this week could come close to 40 year lows, (Tulsa World)