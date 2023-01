Headlines: COVID tests, unemployment claims & OKC Ballet’s Nutcracker

Free at-home tests become available again as COVID number climb. (NewsOK)

33 more COVID-19 fatalities bring Oklahoma’s Provisional Death Count to 17,349. (NewsOK)

Court says state violated suspects right to a speedy trial. (NewsOK)

Health officials say Meth still remain the most dangerous drug in Oklahoma. (KOSU)

Senate passes Defense Bill named after outgoing Senator Jim Inhofe. (Tulsa World)

First-time jobless claims drop 8.6%. (Tulsa World)

Drought forces increase of Christmas Tree prices. (KOSU)

Sovereign charter school’s future uncertain. (NewsOK)

OU announces it will accept all nursing applicants next year. (Tulsa World)

Rogers State plans to offer degree in chemical engineering. (Tulsa World)

Out-of-state group buys three Hudiburg dealerships. (NewsOK)

Tulsa approves economic development job center plan. (Tulsa World)

Investors and Chickasaws join to buy OKC’s Skirvin Hotel. (NewsOK)

Owasso brick builder plans return to “Lego Masters”. (Tulsa World)

OKC Ballet makes changes to its “Nutcracker”. (NewsOK)