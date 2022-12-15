Headlines: Gaming compacts, Stitt’s inaugural plans & Broken Arrow golfing

Lawmakers look to curtail the governor’s authority on gaming compacts. (KOSU)

Stitt returns from economic development trip to Qatar. (Tulsa World)

Governor unveils inaugural festivities. (Tulsa World)

OKC Mexican Consulate planned for next year. (NewsOK)

An Oklahoma Congressman could be key to crypto regulation. (Tulsa World)

Judge hands down prison time for Congressional bomb threat. (Tulsa World)

A local LGBTQ advocate reflects on passage of the gay marriage protections. (KOSU)

Neighborhood protest puts pause to tiny homes for veterans. (NewsOK)

Protecting the Lesser Prairie Chicken could be profitable for landowners. (KOSU)

Tulsa’s Youth Evaluation Services seeks new home. (Tulsa World)

OSU professor looks into health inequities for indigenous people. (KOSU)

Century-old building in Tulsa sells for nearly $6M. (Tulsa World)

Hanukkah begins on Sunday. (NewsOK)

AAA expects more Oklahomans to hit the road for Christmas. (Tulsa World)

High profile golfing organizers pick Broken Arrow for next year’s event. (Tulsa World)