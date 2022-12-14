Headlines: Wayne tornado, Western Height superintendent & remembering Mike Leach

Tornado strikes small Oklahoma town of Wayne. (NewsOK)

Judge bars Oklahoma from getting death row inmate from feds. (AP)

Western Heights severs ties with embattled superintendent. (NewsOK)

Election Board removes candidate for OKC’s Ward Two. (NewsOK)

Governor announces plan for Mexican Consulate in 2023. (Tulsa World)

Judge terminates TPS lawsuit asking for board candidate filing extension. (Tulsa World)

Married educators both named Teachers of the Year for respective schools. (Tulsa World)

Tulsa Animal Welfare gets new leader. (Tulsa World)

Travel experts believe more Americans will fly this holiday season. (Journal Record)

Tulsa enhances status as music and television visibility. (Tulsa World)

Outdoor ice rinks bring new activities for season. (NewsOK)

Could we see a White Christmas this year? (Tulsa World)

College football mourns the loss of Coach Mike Leach. (NewsOK)