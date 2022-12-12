Headlines: Flu cases rising, Western Heights school board & holiday events

Oklahoma records ten more flu deaths as cases rise. (Tulsa World)

Rising flu cases are straining Oklahoma hospitals. (NewsOK)

Widow helps keep OKC rheumatology clinic open after husband’s death. (NewsOK)

Feds block Oklahoma’s next execution. (NewsOK)

Governor Stitt is banning the social media app TikTok on state devices and networks. (KOSU)

Stitt appoints Western Heights parent to the school’s board. (NewsOK)

Oklahoma is receiving a $105M grant from the federal government to improve water infrastructure. (KOSU)

Tulsa mayor dissolves PAC after contributing to only one candidate. (Tulsa World)

Large crowd gathers for dedication at Blessed Stanley Rother Shrine. (NewsOK)

Oklahoma Rock Show releases its top 25 songs for 2022. (KOSU)

Holiday events in Oklahoma. (NewsOK)