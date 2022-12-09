Headlines: Abortion access petition, Norman turnpike extension & “Reservation Dogs” accolades

Supporters of vote on abortion access pull initiative petition. (Tulsa World)

Governor Stitt bans TikTok on state issued devices. (Tulsa World)

All of Oklahoma’s U.S. House members oppose marriage equality bill. (NewsOK)

45 more COVID-19 fatalities bring Oklahoma’s Provisional Death Count to 17,316. (NewsOK)

Western Oklahoma schools battle illness uptick. (KOSU)

Oklahoma sees increase in health coverage for children. (KOSU)

TPS board looks over redistricting proposals. (Tulsa World)

More schools are hiring adjunct teachers full-time. (NewsOK)

Police Departments across Oklahoma are reporting bogus calls of shootings at schools. (KOSU)

Marijuana farm shooting survivor arrested. (NewsOK)

Kay County corrections officer gets jail time. (KOSU)

Former Quapaw officials face court trials next year. (Tulsa World)

Opponents of police crowd sourcing say it exploits the accused. (Oklahoma Watch)

Tulsa considers federal grant for sexual assault services. (KWGS)

OTA is tapping the brakes on its $5B ACCESS project. (KOSU)

Court finds Cheyenne and Arapaho reservations no longer exist. (NewsOK)

First-time unemployment claims increase 13%. (Tulsa World)

Oklahoma ranks near the bottom for states to start a business. (Journal Record)

Tulsa volunteers are rendering aid to Ukraine. (Tulsa World)

Tulsa’s Performing Arts Center extends deadline for developer. (Tulsa World)

Senator Jim Inhofe's official papers will be getting a new home soon. (KOSU)

Heavy metal tour plans stop in Tulsa. (Tulsa World)

Group plans to purchase Opolis in Norman. (NewsOK)

National publications throw praises at “Reservation Dogs”. (Tulsa World)