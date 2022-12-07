Headlines: Okmulgee murder suspect, tax cuts & Christmas Carol makeover

Prosecutors say Okmulgee murder suspect had pattern of violent behavior. (Tulsa World)

Authorities are investigating a small airplane crash late Monday near Yukon. (NewsOK)

Legislative leaders want to focus attention on tax cuts in the coming session. (Tulsa World)

Health leaders are pushing for people to get vaccinations. (Tulsa World)

Needs foster care kids are rising. (NewsOK)

Oklahoma ranks in top ten for states with alcohol-related deaths. (Journal Record)

State takes legal action against sewage in Edmond creek. (KOSU)

Tribal nations in Oklahoma focus on mental health treatment. (KOSU)

Expert says higher unemployment is needed to curb inflation. (Journal Record)

Business leaders say workforce is the top issue they are facing. (Journal Record)

Career Tech training initiatives could be game changer for employers. (Journal Record)

Tulsa names Pinnacle Award winners. (Tulsa World)

TU adds robotic food delivery service. (Tulsa World)

Christmas Carol set gets minimalist makeover. (Tulsa World)