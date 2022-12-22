Water keeps agriculture and businesses of all kinds afloat. Some water makes us happy, while some water hurts us.
KOSU Waterline is a project that looks into how water impacts peoples' lives. Tell us how you interact with water and if you've ever had any issues.
KOSU's Graycen Wheeler will field and answer your questions!
Oklahoma lawmakers are hoping to regulate how marijuana growers and processors utilize water in the state
The city's water system has suffered disruptions for years, but Christopher Wells says that the city received every loan it requested, and that an ongoing civil rights investigation is political.
Changes to federal water regulations have Oklahoma officials bristling.
The Cherokee Nation is using COVID-19 relief funds to build a new water tower in the town of Roland, which sits on the tribe’s land near the Arkansas border.
The Bethany-Warr Acres Bluff Creek Wastewater Treatment Plant was found to be leaking untreated sewage into Bluff Creek over ten days ago. Over the weekend, temporary pipes carrying the wastewater to a nearby facility for treatment also sprang a leak.
President Joe Biden signed the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law just over a year ago, allocating over $50 billion to improve drinking water, wastewater and stormwater infrastructure across the country.