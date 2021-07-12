3 Images
heat-activities
recess.jpg
Coach James Hancock supervises the third and fourth grade girls' PE class during an especially hot August day. (Beth Wallis / StateImpact Oklahoma)
smores.jpg
Kindergartners at Macomb Elementary School line up to eat the results of their s'mores experiment. Students predicted whether a box colored black or a box covered in foil would melt s'mores faster — the foil won. (Beth Wallis / StateImpact Oklahoma)
crayons.jpg
Kindergartners at Macomb Elementary created an art project by allowing crayons to melt outside on an especially hot day. (Beth Wallis / StateImpact Oklahoma)
1/3