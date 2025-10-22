Oklahoma Health Care Authority appoints Melissa Miller as state Medicaid director

The Oklahoma Health Care Authority appointed Melissa Miller as state Medicaid director and deputy chief of staff. This follows recent confirmation that her predecessor, Christina Foss, would be "transitioning out" of her role .

Miller most recently served as the chief of policy and provider regulation at the Oklahoma Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services. She worked at the agency for nearly six years, starting as the director of Medicaid behavioral health policy and planning, according to her LinkedIn.

Her work experience extends to the Oklahoma State Department of Health, where she previously served as assistant director, managing health policy initiatives, according to a press release . She also worked at the Center for Learning and Leadership at the University of Oklahoma Health Sciences Center, where she oversaw programs supporting individuals with developmental disabilities and their families.

"I am honored to serve as Oklahoma's state Medicaid director and to continue OHCA's commitment to improving outcomes for SoonerCare members," Miller said in the release. "I look forward to building on strong partnerships and supporting innovative approaches that meet the needs of Oklahoma families."

Miller started in her new role on Thursday, according to an agency spokesperson. OHCA CEO Clay Bullard said her leadership and understanding of Oklahoma's health systems make her a "tremendous asset to OHCA."

"Her experience in behavioral health, provider engagement and program innovation will strengthen our efforts to deliver high-quality, accessible care across the state," Bullard said.

Bullard was appointed this month by Gov. Kevin Stitt, replacing former agency CEO Ellen Buettner, who left to assume the role of CEO at the Regional University System of Oklahoma.

News that Foss would be transitioning out of the role she had served in since May was confirmed by an OHCA spokesperson only days later. Foss also served as the agency's chief of staff since October 2023.

Foss reflected on one of her final days in these roles in a LinkedIn post , where she participated in an interim study on the future of Medicaid amid federal cuts to the program. She wrote that it was a "fitting close to this chapter" and the discussion "underscores the importance of collaboration, innovation, and steady leadership in navigating change."

"I'm deeply proud of what our teams at OHCA accomplished together and grateful to have worked alongside so many dedicated colleagues and partners who share a commitment to improving the lives of Oklahomans," Foss wrote.