Oklahoma State University separates from $200 milllion foundation created by opioid settlement

A foundation holding more than $200 million in assets from a 2019 opioid abatement settlement between Oklahoma and Purdue Pharmaceuticals has officially severed ties with Oklahoma State University.

The separation was first reported by Tulsa World, after the university’s Board of Regents quietly passed an agenda item authorizing President Jim Hess to negotiate the terms of the split with the National Center for Addiction Studies and Treatment Foundation.

Once housed at Oklahoma State University’s Center for Health Sciences in Tulsa, the foundation will now strike out on its own, bringing with it many of the assets granted in the 2019 settlement.

In the settlement, the maker of opioid OxyContin and the company’s controlling family, the Sacklers, agreed to commit $200 million to establish the foundation. The settlement also included $20 million for medicine to treat patients.

Last week’s separation agreement, negotiated by Attorney General Gentner Drummond, allows the National Center for Addiction Studies and Treatment Foundation to keep the money, nonfinancial assets like research samples and databases and the National Center for Wellness and Recovery name and branding.

The foundation is required to reimburse Oklahoma State University’s Center for Health Sciences $20 million. The money is set to be used by the university to fund addiction treatment, research and education consistent with purposes established in the original opioid settlement.

In July, a spokesperson for the university’s Center for Health Sciences said it had used $29 million of the $200 million settlement since 2022 to pay researcher salaries, buy equipment and support the OSU Addiction Recovery Clinic. Numbers were available for that time period only, according to the spokesperson.

The foundation’s National Center for Wellness and Recovery did not respond to repeated requests about its spending.

Now that the foundation is no longer affiliated with the university, it will not be subject to the same public reporting requirements. It is also unclear whether future work done by the foundation will occur in the state or whether it will be controlled by Oklahoma interests. Its website no longer lists a physical address.

Still, the foundation remains beholden to the original 2019 settlement that founded it, which defines its mission as “to improve the lives of individuals in Oklahoma and across the nation that are affected by pain and substance use disorders through exceptional programs focused on research, education, prevention, treatment, elimination of the stigma associated with addiction, and public policy initiatives.”

In a press release announcing the split, Drummond said the change will allow Oklahoma State University’s Center for Health Sciences to continue its work to address addiction “without the distraction” of the foundation's “divergent mission and objectives.”

“This agreement marks a significant advancement and opportunity for public health in Oklahoma,” foundation board chairman Tucker Link said in the same press release. “While our partnership with Oklahoma State University Center for Health Sciences has been dynamic and productive, this transition better enables the National Center for Addiction Studies and Treatment Foundation to continue and expand its capabilities and permanency in Oklahoma, and its commitment to developing and validating important new clinical tools that are essential to reverse the course of the opioid crisis for Oklahoma and the nation.”

Drummond said the university will maintain its focus on direct clinical treatment, patient care and training. The foundation is focused on research into non-addictive pain management drugs and finding more effective overdose reversal drugs.

