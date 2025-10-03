Oklahoma providers offer free eye exams as part of annual 'Giving Sight Day'
Providers across Oklahoma are offering complimentary eye exams to those in need starting this Friday as a part of the Oklahoma Association of Optometric Physicians' sixth annual Giving Sight Day.
Giving Sight Day is the association's largest charitable event, yielding over $50,000 in complimentary exams, frames and lenses in past years, according to a press release.
"Good vision is fundamental to learning, working, and living safely, yet too many Oklahomans go without care because of cost," said Dr. Justin Lindsey, the association's president. "Giving Sight Day is our opportunity to ensure that no matter someone's financial situation, they can get the eye exam they need to protect their health and quality of life."
Most participating providers will hold complimentary vision clinics on Saturday, but others are offering dates Friday and Oct. 10. Each has different protocols and requirements. Those clinics, as of Thursday, include:
Geiger Eye Care - Altus
- Dr. Michael Geiger and Dr. Bryce Geiger
- 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Oct. 3
- 580-482-1756
- Exams are available by appointment only. Call the office and ask to schedule a Giving Sight Day exam.
The Eye Site, PLLC - Alva
- Dr. Callie Mosburg
- 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., Oct. 3
- 580-748-8007
- Exams are available on a walk-in basis only. They will be conducted on a first-come, first-served basis.
Bennett Vision - Bartlesville
- Dr. Jamie Bennett
- 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Oct. 4
- 918-336-4068
- Exams are available by appointment only. Call the office and ask to schedule a Giving Sight Day exam.
Bussey Eyecare Center - Bartlesville
- Dr. Lillian McEntire and Dr. Emily Bussey
- 8 a.m. to 12 p.m., Oct. 10
- 918-333-9292
- Exams are available by appointment only. Call the office and ask for Ali to schedule a Giving Sight Day exam.
Eye Care Associates of Bethany
- Dr. Mark Privott
- 8 a.m. to 12 p.m., Oct. 10
- 405-495-5170
- Exams are available by appointment only. Call the office and ask to schedule a Giving Sight Day exam.
Dr. Cantrell's Vision Source - Bristow
- Dr. Zeddie Cantrell
- 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Oct. 4
- 918-367-2020
- Exams are available by appointment only. Call the office and ask to schedule a Giving Sight Day exam.
Omni Eye Center - Edmond
- Dr. Evan Dunn
- 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Oct. 4
- 405-478-4444
- Exams are available on a walk-in basis only. They will be conducted on a first-come, first-served basis.
BeSpoke Vision - Edmond
- Dr. Bibin Cherian and Dr. Thuy Vu
- 8 a.m. to 12 p.m., Oct. 3
- 405-341-2062
- Exams are available by appointment only. Call the office and ask to schedule a Giving Sight Day exam.
Geiger Eye Care - Elgin
- Dr. Bryce Geiger, Dr. Karlee Dearman and Dr. Madison Rhodes
- 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m., Oct. 3
- 580-454-1756
- Exams are available by appointment only. Call the office and ask for Christina to schedule a Giving Sight Day exam.
Stotts Eyecare / Enid Vision Source
- Dr. Heath Stotts
- 8 a.m. to 12 p.m., Oct. 3
- 580-233-3599
- Exams are available by appointment only. Call the office and ask for Cory to schedule a Giving Sight Day exam.
Insight Eyecare - Glenpool
- Dr. Kyle Tate and Dr. Jake Allred
- 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Oct. 4
- 918-296-3937
- Exams are available on a walk-in basis only. They will be conducted on a first-come, first-served basis.
Oklahoma Medical Eye Group - Jenks
- Dr. Haley Baldridge, Dr. Hannah Sanders and Dr. Jo'el Sturm
- 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Oct. 4
- 918-747-2020
- Exams are available by appointment only. Call the office and ask to schedule a Giving Sight Day exam.
Complete Eye Care - Lawton
- Dr. Chris Swanson
- 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Oct. 4
- 580-355-2020
- Exams are available on a walk-in basis only. They will be conducted on a first-come, first-served basis.
Bonavision Eye Center - Oklahoma City
- Dr. Irene Lam
- 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Oct. 4
- 405-528-8200
- Exams are available by appointment only. Call the office and ask to schedule a Giving Sight Day exam.
Keys Eye Care - Tahlequah
- Dr. Wyatt Williams
- 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Oct. 4
- 918-207-0700
- Exams are available by appointment and walk in. Call the office and ask for Melissa to schedule a Giving Sight Day exam.
Tahlequah Family Vision Clinic
- Dr. Molly Tebow and Dr. Matthew Endres
- 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Oct. 4
- 918-456-2250
- Exams are available by appointment and walk in. Call the office in advance to schedule a Giving Sight Day exam.
Wilkerson Eye Care - Tahlequah
- Dr. Kari Wilkerson
- 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Oct. 4
- 918-708-1888
- Exams are available by appointment only. Call the office and ask to schedule a Giving Sight Day exam.
Northeastern State University of Oklahoma College of Optometry - Tahlequah
- 8 a.m. to 12 p.m., Oct. 4
- Exams are available by appointment and on a walk-in basis, first come. Visit the NSUOCO Facebook Page to schedule an appointment.
Tecumseh Vision Source
- Dr. Trevor Conklin
- 8 a.m. to 11 a.m., Oct. 3
- 405-598-6558
- Exams are available by appointment only. Call the office and ask to schedule a Giving Sight Day exam.
Twenty Twenty Eyecare - Tulsa
- Dr. Brett Beasley, Dr. Lynsey Bigheart and Dr. Morgandy Haggard
- 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Oct. 4
- 918-794-6700
- Exams are available by appointment and walk in. Call the office and ask for Sthefany to schedule a Giving Sight Day exam.
Tuttle Family Eyecare
- Dr. Crystal Mosteller
- 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Oct. 3
- 405-381-2244
- Exams are available by appointment only. Call the office and ask to schedule a Giving Sight Day exam.